Travel | Apr 17

Japan Welcomes Over 3 Million Foreign Visitors in March

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - For the first time in a single month, the number of foreign visitors to Japan exceeded 3 million, with March recording a historic high of over 3.08 million visitors.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the count of foreign visitors in March was 3,081,600, surpassing the pre-COVID levels of March 2019 by over 320,000.

The surge was boosted by the cherry blossom season, which typically attracts tourists, and the start of the Easter holidays in late March, which further increased travel figures.

This is the first time since surveys began in 1964 that the number has exceeded 3 million.

Among the 23 countries and regions surveyed, 17 recorded their highest numbers for March, with new monthly records set across Asia, North and Central America, Germany, and Italy.

Visitor numbers from China are gradually recovering, reaching over 65% of the 2019 levels.

In contrast, the number of Japanese people traveling abroad last month was approximately 1.22 million, still hovering around 60% of the pre-COVID figures since last summer.

The Japan Tourism Agency reported that from January to March this year, spending by foreign visitors totaled 1.7505 trillion yen, more than 50% higher than in the same period in 2019, marking the highest quarter on record.

Source: ANN

MORE Travel NEWS

Foreign Tourists Drawn to Japanese Manhole Covers

Japanese manhole covers are capturing the attention of foreign tourists, featuring designs from local symbols to popular anime and video game characters, such as "Sailor Moon" and "Street Fighter."

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Opens

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a scenic tourist path that cuts through the Northern Alps of Japan, fully opened for the season on Monday, with the walls reaching a height of 14 meters.

Koi Streamers Over Niu River

The annual "Niu River Koi-nobori Crossing" has commenced in Wakayama Prefecture's Kudoyama Town, heralding the approach of Children's Day on May 5.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Team Reveals Olympic Sportswear

With only 100 days to go until the opening of the Paris Olympics, the Japanese Olympic and Paralympic teams showed off their official sportswear in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Snake Found on Tokaido Shinkansen

A snake was discovered aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen train at Tokyo Station on Tuesday afternoon, delaying departure by 17-minutes.

Victim Identified in Gruesome Tochigi Discovery

One of the two charred bodies found on a riverbank in Nasu Town, Tochigi Prefecture, has been identified as a 55-year-old man.

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

