Hayao Miyazaki Honored in Time's 100 Most Influential People List

Apr 18 (News On Japan) - The prestigious American magazine 'Time' announced on April 17 its annual list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World,' featuring Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli from Japan.

This year, Miyazaki's film "How Do You Live?" received the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, considered the highest honor in the American film industry. Time magazine described Miyazaki's work as provoking "that rare emotion—the shiver of recognition of a type of beauty that is impossible in the real world and thus exists only in his films. Yet he is also a brutal realist regarding greed, war, and human rage."

