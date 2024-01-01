Shattering Plates for Good Fortune

KYOTO, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - Mibu Temple in Kyoto kicked off its traditional "Mibu Kyogen" performances on the 29th, featuring the 'Horaku-wari' ceremony, where participants break terra cotta plates in succession.

"Mibu Kyogen" is a silent traditional performance art that began in the Kamakura period to spread the teachings of Buddha. It is designated as a significant intangible folk cultural property by the nation.

The 'Horaku-wari' showcased on this day is an event held during the Setsubun season, where visitors break the so-called horaku, terra cotta plates they have offered, to ward off evil and pray for good fortune.

As about 1,000 horaku plates were successively dropped from the stage, the sound of shattering echoed through the venue, drawing cheers from the audience. The Mibu Kyogen will continue daily until Children's Day on May 5th.

Source: YOMIURI