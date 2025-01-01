Barrier Installed Under Glico Sign in Osaka to Prevent Loitering

OSAKA, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - A temporary barrier has been installed under the iconic Glico sign in Osaka's bustling Minami district, commonly referred to as "Guri-shita," to prevent people from sitting and loitering in the area.

The structure, completed on March 26th, spans approximately 16.5 meters in width and stands about 2.4 meters tall on both sides of the Dotonbori River.

The fence was erected in anticipation of the upcoming Osaka-Kansai Expo, with the aim of reducing the risk of young people gathering in the area becoming involved in crime, as well as to discourage littering.

"Many tourists visit here, so we hope this will help create a safe environment where everyone can enjoy sightseeing," said Daisuke Ando, head of the River Division in the Road and River Department of the Osaka City Construction Bureau.

At the same time, Osaka City plans to support young people who have lost their hangout space by providing temporary accommodations and other forms of assistance.

