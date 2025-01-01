Foreign Tourists Praise Japan's Tourist Centers for Over-the-Top Hospitality

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - Foreign tourists in Japan are showering praise on local tourist information centers for their warm and detailed support—sometimes even considered 'overly helpful.' These centers assist visitors with everything from translation hiccups and complex train transfers to finding hidden scenic spots, cultural experiences, and rental services.

In Tokyo’s Asakusa, multilingual staff help tourists with inquiries about kimono rentals, wheelchair loans, Wi-Fi setup, and transportation passes. In Osaka’s bustling Namba Station, tourists receive step-by-step guidance on confusing transfers and sightseeing suggestions tailored to tight schedules.

Meanwhile, in Yamanashi’s Lake Yamanaka area, staff guide visitors to ideal spots for capturing rare views of Mt. Fuji, including the elusive "Diamond Fuji" phenomenon. One man from Hong Kong, who previously failed to capture the sight due to bad weather, was finally able to photograph it with the help of the center.

Across Japan, these tourist centers are going above and beyond, not only solving problems but creating unforgettable experiences for travelers—earning heartfelt appreciation from visitors around the world.

Source: FNN