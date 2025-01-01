Hotel Prices Surge in Osaka Just 17 Days Before Expo Opening

OSAKA, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - With only 17 days until the Osaka-Kansai Expo opens, excitement is building as pavilion details continue to be announced, including features from the Japan Gas Association and exhibits showcasing Australia’s natural environment and interactive energy games.

At the same time, a shortage of hotel rooms in Osaka and skyrocketing accommodation costs have emerged as significant issues. Driven by inbound tourism demand and the influence of the Expo, hotel prices in some cases have approached 20,000 yen per night. Concerns are growing that the Expo’s primary target audience—residents of the Kansai region—may struggle to secure accommodations, potentially discouraging participation. Last year, Osaka recorded a record 14.64 million foreign visitors, and this year the number is expected to surpass 17 million. Hotel occupancy rates are already high, and average room prices have risen significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels. This surge in demand raises fears that the Expo’s main target audience—Japanese residents, especially families from the Kansai region—may be discouraged from attending due to high costs for lodging, meals, and transportation. Of the expected 28.2 million visitors, only 10% are projected to come from overseas, making domestic turnout crucial. Yet, ticket sales remain sluggish, with only 8.35 million presold out of the 14 million goal. Amid this, the risk of "accommodation refugees" looms large. Osaka Governor Yoshimura acknowledged that the city alone cannot handle the lodging needs and suggested broader support, including private rentals and cooperation across the Kansai region.

Source: YOMIURI