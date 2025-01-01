Graffiti Bearing the Number 25 Appears Across Niigata

NIIGATA, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - Niigata City has been grappling with a string of graffiti incidents, all marked by a mysterious number 25. One of the most striking cases occurred near the Bandai Bridge, a nationally designated Important Cultural Property that spans the Shinano River—the longest river in Japan and a proud symbol of Niigata.

On March 21st, a massive piece of graffiti roughly four meters wide was discovered in a nearby public square.

Locals expressed dismay. "Bandai Bridge is a symbol of Niigata. It's really unpleasant to see it defaced like that," said one resident. Another added, "The person who did this probably doesn't see it as a crime, but it's a historic structure. You can't just scribble on it."

The incidents did not stop there. On March 24th, similar graffiti was found at a commercial facility in the city.

"This kind of large-scale graffiti is shocking and completely unacceptable," said Akiyama, director of Billboard Place at Bandai City.

Graffiti in public spaces not only creates an eyesore but also risks tarnishing Niigata’s image. Authorities have noted a peculiar consistency in these cases: the number "25" appears in every instance.

The markings were spotted not only at the square near Bandai Bridge but also directly on the bridge's railing. Additional graffiti bearing the same number was discovered on the Chitose Bridge and the Ryuto Bridge.

Professor Shigeo Kobayashi of Tokyo City University, an expert on graffiti culture, offered a possible interpretation of the number.

"'25' likely refers to 2025, suggesting the person came here this year. That would indicate the suspect is probably not a Niigata resident, but a visitor—possibly a tourist, either Japanese or foreign," said Kobayashi.

He emphasized the importance of swift removal to prevent further damage. "When one piece of graffiti is left alone, it's easier for others to follow. If it's erased quickly—say, by the next morning—fewer people see it and the spread can be contained."

