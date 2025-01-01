Tariffs Expected to Deal Major Blow to Japanese Automakers

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - The Trump administration announced on March 26th that it will impose an additional 25% tariff on imported automobiles and key auto parts. According to the proclamation signed by President Trump, the tariffs are set to take effect on April 3rd and will apply to all imported vehicles, including those from Japan.

For passenger cars, the new tariff will be added to the existing 2.5% rate, effectively making it 11 times higher. The move is aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit and reviving domestic manufacturing.

The impact on Japanese automakers is expected to be significant, as the United States is their largest export market. Given the wide-reaching nature of the automobile industry, the negative effects could ripple through the broader Japanese economy.

The United States has long been critical of its trade imbalance with Japan, particularly in the automotive sector, where Japanese automakers dominate U.S. imports. The Trump administration frequently cited the large volume of Japanese vehicle exports to the U.S. as a contributor to America's trade deficit. In 2018, the administration launched an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which allows tariffs to be imposed on imports deemed a threat to national security. Although Japan sought to avoid auto tariffs through trade negotiations and remained outside the original scope of steel and aluminum tariffs, it was never granted a full exemption. The imposition of the 25% auto tariff marks a significant escalation in U.S. trade policy and could strain U.S.-Japan economic relations. Japan, which exports millions of vehicles annually to the U.S., faces severe economic consequences, particularly for its major automakers like Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

Source: Kyodo