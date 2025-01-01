News On Japan
Business

Business Leaders in Japan Call for Pay Raises to Tackle Inflation

TOKYO, Jul 14 (News On Japan) - A recent survey by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) has revealed that business leaders view wage hikes as the most effective policy response to rising prices, ahead of the July House of Councillors election. The findings reflect growing concern among corporate executives about the impact of inflation outpacing wage growth, and highlight a preference for structural solutions over short-term subsidies.

When asked to evaluate the current Ishiba Cabinet, only 1.5% of respondents said they "highly approve," but a majority—54.9%—said they "somewhat approve," indicating moderate but overall positive support among the business community.

Regarding the most important policies for the upcoming election, the top response was the presentation of a national vision outlining Japan’s long-term direction. This was followed by calls for fiscal consolidation, social security reform, and improvements in foreign and security policy.

On the drivers of inflation that have outpaced wage growth, 39.3% cited "yen depreciation and rising energy prices," while 32% pointed to "increases in raw material and logistics costs," showing that many view external and supply-side factors as the primary culprits.

As for policy responses to inflation, the most frequently chosen measure by far was "promotion of wage increases." This was followed by support for reducing the burden of social insurance premiums, lowering income and resident taxes, subsidizing public utility costs such as gasoline, electricity, and gas, and cutting the consumption tax rate.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Ruling Bloc Faces Tough Battle to Keep Majority

The ruling coalition is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain its majority in Japan’s House of Councillors, according to a mid-campaign opinion poll by FNN ahead of the July 20th election. Meanwhile, the minor party Sanseitō is showing strong momentum and could see a significant boost in its number of seats.

Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreign License Conversion

The National Police Agency has announced a plan to tighten regulations on converting foreign driver's licenses to Japanese licenses—a process known as "gaimen kirikae"—by no longer allowing short-term visitors such as tourists to apply.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Business Leaders in Japan Call for Pay Raises to Tackle Inflation

A recent survey by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) has revealed that business leaders view wage hikes as the most effective policy response to rising prices, ahead of the July House of Councillors election. The findings reflect growing concern among corporate executives about the impact of inflation outpacing wage growth, and highlight a preference for structural solutions over short-term subsidies.

Mid Year Review: Best Flexi Funds of 2025 So Far

We are already halfway through 2025. Are you still figuring out how to invest smartly and balance the risk-reward equation in your portfolio?

Suzuki Unveils First EV Developed in Japan and Built in India

Suzuki has announced plans to release its first-ever electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Japan within the current fiscal year. The model will also be introduced in Europe and India.

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

Rakuten Sues Government over Ban on Furusato Tax Points

Rakuten Group has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government, claiming that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' decision to effectively ban reward points from the furusato nozei (hometown tax donation program) starting in October is unlawful.

Nissan Delays Production of Two EV Models in the U.S.

Nissan Motor, which has been grappling with sluggish business performance, is set to delay the production of two electric vehicle models it had planned to launch in the United States. The affected models are sport utility vehicles originally scheduled to be produced at the company’s Mississippi plant starting in 2028. The company did not disclose a new timeline for the start of production.

Japan Post Delivery Crisis Extends to Yu-Pack Vehicles

Japan Post’s improper vehicle safety checks have sparked wider concerns, with more than 30,000 vehicles now potentially subject to suspension—raising fears that Yu-Pack deliveries could also be affected.

ZOZO Founder Maezawa's Asset Firm Underreported 400 Million Yen in Taxes

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has pointed out that an asset management company wholly owned by Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer ZOZO, failed to report approximately 400 million yen in income.