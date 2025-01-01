News On Japan
Long-Term Interest Rate Hits 1.595 Percent, Highest Since Lehman Shock

TOKYO, Jul 15 (News On Japan) - A key gauge of long-term interest rates temporarily rose to 1.595 percent, marking the highest level in nearly 17 years since the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers collapse.

In the bond market on July 15th, the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds, a benchmark for long-term rates, climbed to 1.595 percent. This is the highest level since October 2008, shortly after the global financial crisis, representing a 16-year and 9-month high.

Bond yields rise when prices fall, and growing concerns over fiscal deterioration—particularly if the outcome of the upcoming Upper House election leads to expansionary fiscal policy—have triggered increased selling of government bonds.

Rising long-term interest rates affect households through higher fixed mortgage rates and also increase interest costs for companies borrowing funds.

Source: TBS

