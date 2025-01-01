Suzuki Unveils First EV Developed in Japan and Built in India

TOKYO, Jul 13 (News On Japan) - Suzuki has announced plans to release its first-ever electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Japan within the current fiscal year. The model will also be introduced in Europe and India.

The all-wheel-drive version offers a range of over 450 kilometers on a single charge. While development was carried out in Japan, production will take place in India, one of Suzuki's key global manufacturing bases, as a way to reduce costs. Having already exited the U.S. market, Suzuki expects minimal impact from the electric vehicle headwinds seen under the Trump administration.

Source: テレ東BIZ