News On Japan
Business

Suzuki Unveils First EV Developed in Japan and Built in India

TOKYO, Jul 13 (News On Japan) - Suzuki has announced plans to release its first-ever electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Japan within the current fiscal year. The model will also be introduced in Europe and India.

The all-wheel-drive version offers a range of over 450 kilometers on a single charge. While development was carried out in Japan, production will take place in India, one of Suzuki's key global manufacturing bases, as a way to reduce costs. Having already exited the U.S. market, Suzuki expects minimal impact from the electric vehicle headwinds seen under the Trump administration.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Illegal Outdoor Bathing Spot in Niseko Forced to Close

A hot spring inn in the popular resort area of Niseko, Hokkaido, has been forced to suspend operations at one of its baths after an unauthorized open-air bath was found to have been built near its hot spring source.

Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreign License Conversion

The National Police Agency has announced a plan to tighten regulations on converting foreign driver's licenses to Japanese licenses—a process known as "gaimen kirikae"—by no longer allowing short-term visitors such as tourists to apply.

Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Suzuki Unveils First EV Developed in Japan and Built in India

Suzuki has announced plans to release its first-ever electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, in Japan within the current fiscal year. The model will also be introduced in Europe and India.

Rakuten Sues Government over Ban on Furusato Tax Points

Rakuten Group has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government, claiming that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' decision to effectively ban reward points from the furusato nozei (hometown tax donation program) starting in October is unlawful.

Nissan Delays Production of Two EV Models in the U.S.

Nissan Motor, which has been grappling with sluggish business performance, is set to delay the production of two electric vehicle models it had planned to launch in the United States. The affected models are sport utility vehicles originally scheduled to be produced at the company’s Mississippi plant starting in 2028. The company did not disclose a new timeline for the start of production.

Japan Post Delivery Crisis Extends to Yu-Pack Vehicles

Japan Post’s improper vehicle safety checks have sparked wider concerns, with more than 30,000 vehicles now potentially subject to suspension—raising fears that Yu-Pack deliveries could also be affected.

ZOZO Founder Maezawa's Asset Firm Underreported 400 Million Yen in Taxes

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has pointed out that an asset management company wholly owned by Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion retailer ZOZO, failed to report approximately 400 million yen in income.

Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record for May on Lower Energy Imports

Japan’s current account surplus for May reached a record 3.4364 trillion yen, up 16.5% from a year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Finance. This marked the fourth consecutive month of surplus.

Lawson Begins Selling Rice Balls Made from 2023 Aged Rice

As rice prices across Japan continue to remain high, major convenience store chain Lawson has begun selling rice balls made exclusively with aged rice for the first time, starting on July 9th.

Japan Bankruptcies Reach 5,003 Nationwide, Led by Construction Sector

According to Teikoku Databank, the number of corporate bankruptcies across Japan in the first half of this year reached 5,003 cases, surpassing the previous year's total for the third consecutive year.