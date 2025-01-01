Hermes Birkin Breaks Record as Japanese Collector Pays 1.47 Billion Yen

PARIS, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - A first-generation Hermes Birkin bag has been sold at a Paris auction for approximately 1.47 billion yen, marking the highest price ever paid for a handbag. The winning bidder was a Japanese collector, and the sale was held by Sotheby’s.

The Birkin, now considered one of the most iconic luxury handbags in the world, was born some 40 years ago when British actress Jane Birkin mentioned to the then-chairman of Hermes that she couldn’t find a suitable bag for mothers with many belongings. That conversation sparked the creation of a handbag that would go on to become a global symbol of style and exclusivity.

Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and accessories, described the sale as a landmark moment for fashion history. In a statement, she called it “a startling demonstration of the power of a legend” and a tribute to Jane Birkin’s enduring influence. The auction, she said, reflected the intense passion of collectors seeking rare and uniquely storied items.

This sale outpaced previous record-setting handbags, including the diamond-studded “Himalaya Birkin” sold by Sotheby’s in 2022 for over 450,000 dollars and a crocodile-skin Birkin sold by Christie’s in 2021 for nearly 390,000 dollars. The prior record was held by a diamond and crocodile Kelly bag that fetched 513,040 dollars.

By surpassing even the most opulent designs, the original Birkin has reasserted its status not just as a fashion item, but as a cultural icon with lasting appeal.

Source: TBS