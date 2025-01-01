Japan’s Largest Farming Corporation Unveils Strategy to Compete in Asia

TOKYO, Jul 15 (News On Japan) - A major farming corporation based in eastern Japan, Butai Farm, known for using robotics to grow lettuce and supplying pre-cut vegetables to 7-Eleven stores, has announced a new strategy to promote agriculture that can compete in Asian markets.

On July 14th, the company revealed an open-platform strategy aimed at expanding production bases by sharing its smart farming expertise—such as solar-powered systems—with local farmers and municipalities across the country.

The goal is to support aging and struggling farming communities nationwide and stem the decline of Japanese agriculture. Butai Farm also announced plans to produce and distribute seedlings of a high-yield, heat- and typhoon-resistant rice variety called "Niji no Kirameki" across Japan. Through the distribution of these seeds, the company hopes to help ease the current rice shortage and promote sustainable agricultural growth.

Source: テレ東BIZ