Princess Aiko Makes First Appearance at State Banquet

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - A state banquet hosted by the Emperor and Empress was held at the Imperial Palace for the first time in six years, with their daughter Princess Aiko attending for the first time.

The banquet, held on the evening of March 25th, welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his wife, who are visiting Japan as state guests. Princess Aiko entered the venue ahead of the Emperor and Empress, and was seen smiling and conversing with Princess Nobuko, the widow of Prince Tomohito.

At the beginning of the banquet, the Emperor offered remarks, stating:

"Through this year's Japan-Brazil Friendship Exchange Year, I sincerely hope that the friendly relations between our two countries will continue to deepen."

After raising her champagne glass with both hands for a toast, Princess Aiko, seated next to the speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress, engaged in a cheerful exchange about topics such as the Amazon’s natural environment.

Around 100 guests with ties to Brazil attended the event, including former Japan national soccer team player Kazuyoshi Miura, as both countries celebrated their close relationship.

Source: TBS