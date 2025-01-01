News On Japan
Society

Asahi Shimbun Reporter Among Two Journalists Killed in Gaza

GAZA, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - Gaza authorities announced on March 24th that two journalists were killed in an Israeli military strike.

According to Asahi Shimbun, one of the victims was 29-year-old Muhammad Mansour, who worked as a local correspondent for the newspaper. Al Jazeera reported that the other journalist was 23-year-old Hossam Shabat, a reporter for the Middle Eastern satellite broadcaster.

Both were working in Gaza at the time of the attack.

Journalists working in Gaza operate under extremely challenging and dangerous conditions, especially during periods of conflict. The Gaza Strip, a densely populated Palestinian territory, has been the site of repeated and intense military confrontations between Israel and armed groups like Hamas. In such an environment, journalists play a crucial role in documenting events on the ground, often risking their lives to report on military strikes, humanitarian crises, and political developments.

Many of the journalists in Gaza are local freelancers or stringers working for international media outlets such as Al Jazeera, Reuters, the Associated Press, and major newspapers like Asahi Shimbun. These reporters often do not have the same protections or resources as foreign correspondents, yet they are typically among the first to arrive at the scenes of bombings, protests, and other volatile situations.

The risk to journalists in Gaza is high. Press freedom organizations such as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of media workers in the region. Journalists have been killed, injured, or detained while covering events, and press infrastructure has occasionally been targeted during military operations.

Despite the danger, Gaza-based journalists continue to provide critical reporting that offers the international community a firsthand account of the impact of the ongoing conflict on civilians. Their work is essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in one of the most volatile and heavily scrutinized areas of the world.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dementia Becomes Leading Cause of Death in Japan

In a striking finding from one of the world's longest-living nations, dementia has overtaken all other causes of death in Japan.

Cherry blossoms arrive on schedule in Tokyo

Weather officials say cherry blossoms have started blooming in Tokyo. The event occurred on the same date as the seasonal average and five days earlier than last year. (NHK)

Yellow sand from China's deserts observed in Osaka, western Japan

Weather officials in Japan say yellow sand from China's desert regions has reached the Japanese archipelago. (NHK)

Osaka Expo Previews Futuristic Pavilions

With just three weeks remaining until the start of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, several pavilions held preview events on Sunday.

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Asahi Shimbun Reporter Among Two Journalists Killed in Gaza

Gaza authorities announced on March 24th that two journalists were killed in an Israeli military strike.

Same-Sex Marriage Ban Ruled Unconstitutional in Osaka Appeal

The Osaka High Court, presided over by Judge Kumiko Honda, ruled on March 25th that provisions in Japan’s Civil Code and Family Register Act that do not recognize same-sex marriage are unconstitutional, marking the fifth such ruling by a high court in the country.

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

Japan's Police Update Uniform, Skirts Abolished

Police uniforms in Japan will undergo their first major redesign in 31 years, with changes including the abolition of skirts for female officers and the introduction of polo shirts to help cope with rising temperatures.

Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

Newly Discovered Photos Show Aum Shinrikyo Leader After Arrest

Today marks 30 years since the Tokyo subway sarin attack carried out by Aum Shinrikyo. Newly discovered photographs believed to be among the earliest taken after Chizuo Matsumoto, also known as Shoko Asahara, was found in a concealed space have come to light.

Social Media Posts Pose Privacy Risks—The Rise of 'Identification Services'

The risk of having personal information exposed online is something nearly everyone now faces. An investigation revealed that even a seemingly harmless photo can contain hidden risks, and that there are people who specialize in "identification" as a profession.

Drunken Foreigner Arrested for Trespassing on Imperial Palace Grounds

A foreign man was caught trespassing on the Imperial Palace grounds early on March 16th and was arrested on the spot.