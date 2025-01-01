News On Japan
Society

Surge in Japanese Women Wearing Men's Suits

TOKYO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - A growing number of women in Japan are choosing men’s-style suits for both comfort and practicality, reflecting a broader shift toward genderless fashion. From school uniforms to police attire, traditional dress codes are evolving as functionality and diversity take center stage in work and daily life.

In Fukuoka, a public junior high school introduced a gender-neutral uniform in 2020. Previously, boys wore traditional school uniforms and girls wore sailor-style outfits. To respect diversity, the school adopted blazers as a standard. Female students are now given a choice between skirts and slacks.

In another sign of changing norms, it was announced on March 21st that female police officers would no longer wear skirts, signaling a shift toward more functional workwear.

Meanwhile, a similar transformation is being seen among new working adults.

Men’s-style suits are now gaining popularity among women.

Aoyama Trading, a major businesswear retailer with outlets nationwide, has seen a rise in female customers purchasing men’s suits.

Ayaka Shinkawa, women’s wear manager at Aoyama’s Tenjin Kokutai Road store in Fukuoka, explained: "With changes in business attire, more women are opting to have men's custom suits made."

In a survey of over 800 women, around 25 percent across all age groups said they would like to try ordering a men’s-style suit. According to the store, more women are indeed coming in to order such suits.

Compared to women's suits, which are typically slim-fitting and design-oriented, men’s suits emphasize functionality—such as ease of movement and ample pocket space—which appears to be a key factor behind their rising appeal.

Shinkawa noted: "Because the silhouette isn’t tight, men's suits are more comfortable than women’s suits. When carrying business cards or other items, the functionality of the pockets is a real plus and adds to the overall appeal."

Fashion continues to evolve with the times, and in the business world, it seems a new era of style is beginning to take shape.

Source: FNN

