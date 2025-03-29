News On Japan
Police Ease Recruitment Requirements to Attract Mature Applicants

FUKUOKA, Mar 31 (News On Japan) - The Fukuoka Prefectural Police will introduce a new recruitment track for working adults starting next fiscal year, easing both age and physical fitness requirements as part of broader efforts to combat a worsening manpower shortage.

Under the new system, applicants with prior work experience will have a separate entry path from recent graduates. While the previous system required all applicants—including working adults—to take the same test and be under 30 years old, the new track raises the age limit to 35. In addition, the physical fitness requirements, such as grip strength, are being lowered across all recruitment categories.

The move comes as police forces across the country face difficulties in attracting new recruits. Due to Japan's declining birthrate, the number of applicants in Fukuoka last year was less than one-third of what it was a decade ago.

To make the process more accessible for those considering a career change, the new working-adult track will use the SPI basic aptitude test—commonly used in private-sector hiring—instead of more specialized civil service exams.

One reporter, aged 34 and not particularly athletic, attempted the newly relaxed physical fitness tests. The updated grip strength requirement is an average of 35 kilograms for both hands, which he narrowly cleared with 38.6 kg on the right hand and 38.3 kg on the left. However, other test components, such as side-to-side agility drills and shuttle runs, proved more difficult.

"I couldn’t move anymore from the sweat—I really felt the lack of daily exercise," he said after the test.

The Fukuoka Prefectural Police hope that the new working-adult track will not only help address the labor shortage but also bring greater diversity to the force.

"With crime becoming more complex due to developments in cyberspace and advanced technologies, it’s crucial to bring in personnel with a wide range of skills," said one official. "We’re looking for individuals who can hit the ground running, leveraging their professional experience."

Source: FBS

