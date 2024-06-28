TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - The icons of Japanese Women's Pro Wrestling come together to feature in a movie about the golden era of joshi puroresu.
Source: STARDOM OFFICIAL
Ko Shibasaki takes the lead in "Serpent's Path," a suspense thriller directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, a Japan-France co-production.
The theatrical anime "Look Back," a coming-of-age story by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is set to premiere nationwide on June 28, 2024.
"Ghost Cat Anzu" has been selected for the "Directors' Fortnight" at the Cannes International Film Festival next month, with an official screening now confirmed.
As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.
A group of 63 medical professionals has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has failed to address malicious reviews on Google Maps.
Amid rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), major American IT companies are announcing significant investments.
The prestigious American magazine 'Time' announced on April 17 its annual list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World,' featuring Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli from Japan.
A man in his 20s has turned himself in to police, hinting that he might be connected to the tragic incident of two charred bodies near a forest road in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture.