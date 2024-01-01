Entertainment | Apr 22

"Sazae-san" Masterpieces to Broadcast Daily During Golden Week

Apr 22 (News On Japan) - For the first time ever, a selection of episodes from the TV anime "Sazae-san," based on the original work by Machiko Hasegawa, will be broadcast daily during the Golden Week period from April 29 to May 3, starting at 18:50 each day on Fuji TV.

Among the episodes featured is "Rain, Please Fall." The special event, titled "Golden 'Sazae-san' Week Masterpiece Selection," will showcase episodes that were originally aired on the same dates in the past. The selection ranges from older episodes like "Family Drive" from 1970 to more recent ones like "Silver Tama-chan" from 2016.

The "Golden 'Sazae-san' Week Masterpiece Selection" will air on Fuji Television from April 29 (Monday) to May 3 (Friday) at 18:50-19:00. The schedule is as follows:

- "Rain, Please Fall" (originally aired on April 29, 1973) on April 29 (Monday) - "Katsuo's Standing Day" (originally aired on April 30, 2006) on April 30 (Tuesday) - "Silver Tama-chan" (originally aired on May 1, 2016) on May 1 (Wednesday) - "Children's Day" (originally aired on May 2, 1976) on May 2 (Thursday) - "Family Drive" (originally aired on May 3, 1970) on May 3 (Friday)

Source: Natalie

