Society | Apr 22

Former Child Soldier Recalls the Horrors of Unit 731

Apr 22 (News On Japan) - During each conflict, children are invariably forced into the fray, a grim reality that remains lesser-known from World War II -- Japanese child soldiers involved in developing bacteriological weapons.

Each time war or conflict erupts globally, what we see are the images of children and youths as wounded and vulnerable victims of war. However, it is also true that youths are forced into participation. During World War II, it was not well known that Japanese child soldiers were involved in the development and testing of weapons. Dressed in military uniforms, these boys were brought into Unit 731, a unit created and commanded by Shiro Ishii, a graduate of the Medical Faculty of Kyoto University, known as Unit 731.

Unit 731 engaged in the production and deployment of bio-weapons and conducted human experiments. According to Keiichi Tsuneishi, the first person responsible for Unit 731's research, it is said that between 2,000 to 3,000 people fell victim to human experimentation. Ultimately, under the command of the highest military ranks, a gathering of elite university graduates, doctors, and researchers took place.

Boys as young as 14 were also drafted into this unit. We spoke to one such individual, Hideo Shimizu, now 93, residing in Miyata Village, Nagano. Shimizu vividly recalls the induction into the unit just months before the war ended on March 30, 1945, when even teenagers in Okinawa were being mobilized as 'Human Tanks'.

Shimizu was initially enrolled by a teacher who likely recommended him due to his interest in mechanics, though the exact nature of his duties remained unclear until he arrived at Unit 731's headquarters in Harbin, now in China. Here, his ordeal as a child soldier began, starting with a group photograph in front of a shrine on the day of his enlistment.

Child soldiers were separated and assigned different tasks, including confirming bacteria attached to the anuses of rats.

Shimizu and other child soldiers were also present at the site where Unit 731 was located in China's Harbin, where items used by Unit 731 for weapons experiments and research are exhibited. Various formalin containers were displayed. "What was inside?" Shimizu's eyes were seared with the sight that was arranged in Unit 731's room at the time. "The specimen room was truly horrific," he recounted being told by a superior officer that they were dissected 'Maruta,' a nickname for human guinea pigs.

Despite the passage of decades, the legacy of his harrowing experiences and those of his peers continues to weigh heavily, prompting him to speak out in recent years to educate the younger generation about these atrocities.

Source: TBS

MORE Society NEWS

Shibuya Celebrates Diversity with 15,000 Joining Tokyo Pride Parade

Participants in one of Japan's largest LGBTQ events marched through the streets of Tokyo's Shibuya district on Sunday. (NHK)

Crowds Flock to Centuries-Old Medical Herbs Festival in Nara

Medical workers and others have gathered at a shrine in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, for a centuries-old festival to pray for good health. (NHK)

Princess Aiko Takes on Editorial Role at Japanese Red Cross Society

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor and Empress, is now involved in editing a magazine about volunteerism at the Japanese Red Cross Society.

POPULAR NEWS

Arrest Made in Tochigi Riverbank Double Homicide Case

Police have arrested a man in his twenties, who had previously surrendered to authorities in Tokyo, following the discovery of two burned bodies in Nasu, Tochigi, admitting to lending his car but denying involvement in the killings.

Japan Recovers Flight Recorders from Crashed Maritime Helicopters

Japan's Defense Ministry says that two flight recorders have been recovered, along with other debris which they believe are from two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters that crashed. (NHK)

Ohtani Chooses Hawaii for His Dream Winter Home

Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, famed for his dual role as a pitcher and hitter, has embarked on a personal project that marries his love for nature with luxury: building a winter home in Hawaii.

Historic Low Yen Poses Challenges for Japan's Foreign Workforce

Japan's foreign workforce has grown to about 2 million people, an increase of approximately 220,000 from the previous year. However, the weak yen means living conditions have become less favorable, sparking fear among Japanese business leaders that Japan may become an unattractive destination for foreign workers.

Japanese Schools' Underwear Rule Sparks Fear

As the new school year begins in Japan, some parents and children are confused by school rules specifying the color of underwear. Experts point out that checking underwear could potentially constitute a sexual offense.

FOLLOW US
         