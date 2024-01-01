Business | Apr 24

Seven-Eleven Expands Discounts on Perishables to Tackle Food Waste

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - In a move to address the significant issue of food waste, which amounts to approximately 5 million tons annually across Japan, convenience store chains are intensifying their discount strategies.

Seven-Eleven Japan has announced that starting from May 13, it will expand its efforts to reduce food waste by marking down items that are nearing the end of their shelf life. The initiative will include around 300 items such as sandwiches, bento boxes, and rice balls, easily identifiable by a green "Eco Discount" sticker.

The decision to implement these discounts comes as part of a broader support strategy from the company's headquarters, which also involves sending recommended discount timings to stores. This initiative has already led to a 10% reduction in the total amount of discarded items in trials. Hiroyuki Yajima, vice president of operations at Seven-Eleven Japan, commented, "We want to work together with our customers to reduce food waste and contribute to the environment. When customers purchase these items, we want to welcome them with a thank you for their cooperation." Meanwhile, Lawson is also pursuing discounts irrespective of expiration dates to efficiently clear stock. Lawson's PR representative, Ken Mochimaru, noted that recommending discount amounts and times based on each store's situation can improve profitability while reducing food waste.

In experiments, some stores have utilized AI to suggest discounts based on variables like stock levels, weather, and peak customer hours, with plans to expand this practice nationwide. Customers have expressed appreciation for the discounts, noting that reduced prices help decrease waste and contribute positively to the environment.

Source: TBS

