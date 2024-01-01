Residents Anxious About Measures to Counter Over-Tourism

KAMAKURA, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - As Golden Week approaches, the historic city of Kamakura, known for its scenic views and cultural heritage, is facing the perennial challenge of over-tourism. This year, local authorities are initiating an experimental traffic management scheme encouraging visitors to explore the city on foot to alleviate congestion.

Kamakura will test pedestrian traffic flow from Kamakura Station to major attractions such as the Great Buddha. This route, typically a brief train ride, will now be a recommended 1.7 km walk, part of efforts to reduce the strain on local infrastructure and enhance visitor experience.

However, this new initiative has not been universally welcomed. Locals express concerns about the feasibility of the walking plan and its potential to exacerbate other issues, such as littering and privacy invasion in residential areas. On a typical weekday before Golden Week, such as April 25, the area near Kamakura Station already experiences significant foot traffic, raising questions about the impact during the much busier holiday period.

A test walk conducted by staff on a weekday took 26 minutes, suggesting the practicality of the route under normal conditions. Yet, residents worry that the influx of tourists, particularly those unfamiliar with local norms, might lead to problems. Social media comments from previous years recount instances where cellular service was overwhelmed by crowds and views from local trains were obscured by the sheer number of visitors.

Historical novelist Shogo Imamura, a regular visitor, supports the experiment, noting that he often prefers walking to experience Kamakura fully. He recommends places like Amakanamijingu Shrine and suggests that the city's compact nature historically led to overcrowding, a feature that continues to challenge modern-day event planning.

The trial, set to run from May 3-4, aims to provide a viable alternative to crowded trains and promote a more relaxed exploration of Kamakura's rich historical landscape.

