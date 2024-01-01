Business | Apr 26

Tasaki Marks 70th Anniversary with Glamorous Pearl Jewelry Exhibition

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Tasaki, the renowned pearl jewelry brand, celebrated its 70th anniversary by hosting the "TASAKI 70th Anniversary Exhibition: FLOATING SHELL." The event kicked off on April 25 with a glamorous opening ceremony attended by a slew of celebrities.

At the reception, stars such as Momo from TWICE, Mika Tabe, Riho Yoshioka, and Kou Shibasaki, along with Keita Machida, were seen dazzling in exquisite Tasaki pearl jewelry. The event turned into a showcase of beauty as these celebrities flaunted their elegant accessories, each vying in glamour.

Momo from TWICE was notably adorned in pearls worth over 80 million yen. When asked about the experience, she expressed how wearing such grand pearls filled her with confidence and joy. Looking forward to the upcoming Golden Week, Momo shared her recent fascination with mochi and her desire to try mochi-making as a way to relieve stress.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Bank of Japan Stays Course on Monetary Policy

The Bank of Japan says it will leave its monetary policy unchanged. The announcement comes at the end of the BOJ's two-day meeting on Friday. (NHK)

Honda Plans New EV Factory in Canada

Honda has unveiled plans to construct a factory dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario, Canada, as part of its broader strategy to fully transition to EVs by 2040.

Plaintiffs File Lawsuit Against Facebook Japan Over Scam Ads

Four victims of imposter scams have sued the Japan unit of US IT giant Meta for damages, saying the operator of Facebook and Instagram has failed to verify the authenticity of social media ads. (NHK)

POPULAR NEWS

Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

Unpacking Japan's Lavish School Lunch

Japan's Cabinet Office's Government Public Relations Office recently stirred controversy with a social media post showcasing an overly lavish depiction of school lunches, leading to a public outcry over the authenticity of the meals presented.

Gotanda JP Building Opens Doors with Hoshino Resort on High Floors

Tokyo's Shinagawa district welcomes a new landmark with the grand opening of the Gotanda JP Building on Friday, April 26, featuring a dog-friendly hotel by Hoshino Resort, co-working spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene.

BBC Accused of Distorting Smile-Up President's Comments

Japanese company Smile-Up, the former talent agency known as Johnny & Associates, says it has sent a letter of protest to Britain's public broadcaster BBC over its program on sexual abuse by its late founder. (NHK)

Japan's Population Crisis: 744 Municipalities Could Disappear by 2050

A private organization has revealed that approximately 40% of the national municipalities, totaling 744, could potentially disappear by 2050 due to declining populations.

FOLLOW US
         