Tasaki Marks 70th Anniversary with Glamorous Pearl Jewelry Exhibition

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Tasaki, the renowned pearl jewelry brand, celebrated its 70th anniversary by hosting the "TASAKI 70th Anniversary Exhibition: FLOATING SHELL." The event kicked off on April 25 with a glamorous opening ceremony attended by a slew of celebrities.

At the reception, stars such as Momo from TWICE, Mika Tabe, Riho Yoshioka, and Kou Shibasaki, along with Keita Machida, were seen dazzling in exquisite Tasaki pearl jewelry. The event turned into a showcase of beauty as these celebrities flaunted their elegant accessories, each vying in glamour.

Momo from TWICE was notably adorned in pearls worth over 80 million yen. When asked about the experience, she expressed how wearing such grand pearls filled her with confidence and joy. Looking forward to the upcoming Golden Week, Momo shared her recent fascination with mochi and her desire to try mochi-making as a way to relieve stress.

Source: ANN