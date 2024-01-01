Daihatsu Ends 4.5-Month Pause at Main Plant

OSAKA, May 07 (News On Japan) - Daihatsu Motor has resumed production at its headquarters plant, which had been suspended due to irregularities in certification testing. With this, all of Daihatsu's domestic plants are now operational.

Following the lifting of a suspension order by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Daihatsu's headquarters plant in Ikeda City, Osaka, resumed production of the light vehicle "Copen" on May 7, with employees reporting for work in the morning.

Daihatsu had suspended operations at all domestic plants in December due to irregularities in vehicle safety certification testing. Since February, the company has gradually resumed production at its plants.

With the resumption of production at the headquarters plant, all domestic plants are operational for the first time in about four and a half months.

Daihatsu commented, "We aim to craft each vehicle with care, ensuring quality, and deliver to our waiting customers as soon as possible."

Source: ANN