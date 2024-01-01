Business | May 01

Japan Suspected of Injecting 5 Trillion Yen into Forex Market

TOKYO, May 01 (News On Japan) - Market insiders estimate that the government and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might have conducted a forex intervention scaled at 5 trillion yen.

A comparison between the BOJ's forecast on the changes in current account deposits published on the 30th and previous financial transaction broker predictions revealed a discrepancy exceeding 5 trillion yen.

Market insiders suggest that much of this variance could be attributed to funds moved during a forex intervention.

According to these estimates, an intervention on the scale of 5 trillion yen might have occurred on the 29th.

In the foreign exchange market on the 29th, the yen drastically fell to 160 yen per dollar, only to surge back to 154 yen per dollar shortly after.

While voices in the market suggest a possible intervention, the government has refrained from making any definitive statements regarding the intervention.

Source: ANN

Survey Reveals Wage Gains Not Matching Inflation

A recent study by the Rengo Research Institute, which focuses on labor issues, has revealed that only a little over 6% of workers report their wage increases have exceeded the rate of inflation.

Record Profits Following Tokyo Disney's 40th Birthday

Oriental Land Co., operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, announced that it achieved record revenue and net profits for the fiscal year 2023. The company reported a revenue of 618.4 billion yen ($3.9 billion) and a net profit of 120.2 billion yen ($755 million), both the highest in its history.

Weak Yen Fails to Boost Stocks as Expected

On April 26, the Nikkei Average closed up 306 points at 37,934 yen, despite a rapidly weakening yen. Experts are noting a shift in the typical correlation between a weak yen and strong stock performance, suggesting that the previous dynamic may be weakening.

From Part-Time to President: Young Woman Leads Curry Franchise

Starting May 1, a new president will take the helm at the company that franchises "Curry House CoCo Ichibanya" in Gunma and eight other prefectures. Remarkably, the appointee is a 22-year-old woman who currently works there as a part-time employee, making this a highly unusual promotion.

Brown Bear Rams Truck in Hokkaido Forest

In a startling encounter captured by a dashcam, a brown bear attacked a light truck traveling along a forest road in Nemuro City, Hokkaido.

Fashion Designer Katsura Yumi Dies

The fashion designer Katsura Yumi, who was known for bringing bridal fashion to Japan, has died. She was 94 years old. (NHK)

What You Thought You Knew About Bacon and Ham Might Be Wrong!

It seems that bacon and ham, staples in our diet, are quite similar, but what actually differentiates them?

Aomori Spring Festival Draws 80,000 to Giant Nebuta Parade

Temperatures soared to a summery 24.5C as the "AOMORI Spring Festival" kicked off, featuring a spectacular parade of giant nebuta floats that captivated spectators along the streets.

