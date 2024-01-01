Toyota Extends Re-employment Age to 70 Starting August

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation will expand its re-employment policy for seniors up to the age of 70, starting in August.

According to Toyota, from August, the company will broaden its senior re-employment system to include all job types, allowing individuals over the age of 65 to continue working.

Currently, the retirement age at Toyota is 60, with re-employment for seniors generally capped at 65. Until now, approximately 20 individuals were exceptionally retained beyond the age of 65.

From August, based on workplace needs, contracts will be renewed annually, allowing for re-employment up to the age of 70.

This move is aimed at leveraging specialized knowledge and continuing the development of younger workers, responding to ongoing labor shortages.

Source: ANN