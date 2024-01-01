Travel

JR East Holds Reduction of Ticket Offices

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'

JR East has been enhancing its ticketless services, allowing travelers to purchase tickets via the internet and smartphones without visiting station counters or ticket machines. The company had planned to reduce the number of these ticket offices from 440 in 2021 to just 140 by 2025.

However, the increase in tourists and the purchase of season tickets at the fiscal year-end and beginning have led to long waiting times at these counters, prompting complaints from customers.

In response, JR East has put its plans to reduce the number of 'Midori no Madoguchi' on hold, maintaining them at 209 stations for the time being.

Additionally, in locations where ticket offices have already been closed but the selling equipment remains, JR East plans to set up temporary counters during peak times.

Meanwhile, for foreign visitors, JR East plans to continue expanding its ticketless services, including a new feature starting next spring that allows travelers to issue and charge Suica cards via a smartphone app before entering Japan.

Source: TBS

MORE Travel NEWS

JR East Holds Reduction of Ticket Offices

Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'

The Logic Behind Tokyo Metro's Line Marks

Navigating Tokyo's subway can be tricky, especially when you're in a rush. But knowing a simple rule can make your commute much easier when taking the subway.

Hidden Trash as Kyoto Gripped by Overtourism

During the Golden Week holiday, Kyoto faced heavy crowds as foreign tourists, buoyed by a weak yen, combined with domestic travelers, leading to overcrowding. At popular spots, trash was scattered, highlighting the major issue of overtourism.

POPULAR NEWS

"Guri-shita" Youths Report High Rates of Domestic Abuse

In Osaka's Minami district, known colloquially as "Guri-shita," a high number of youths who congregate in the area have experienced domestic violence and abuse, according to a survey conducted by a supporting non-profit organization (NPO).

One in Eight Elderly Japanese Affected by Dementia

A recent study by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has revealed that approximately 4.43 million elderly individuals, or one in eight people over the age of 65, are diagnosed with dementia in Japan.

Sacred Mount Koya Swamped by Excessive Tourism

Mount Koya, a UNESCO World Heritage site enveloped by mountains standing at 1,000 meters, welcomes visitors into its sacred expanse established 1,200 years ago by the monk Kukai. However, this revered site is facing a severe overtourism crisis, with tourists exceeding the local population of 2,600 by 500 times, leading to illegal parking and dining difficulties.

Two-Headed Snake Discovered in Fukuoka

A two-headed snake, a rare curiosity, was discovered in the mountains of Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Viral Video Reveals Pickpocket in Action at Crowded Tokyo Market

At the bustling Tsukiji Market in Tokyo, which attracts tourists from around the world daily, a Brazilian tourist captured an unexpected moment in a video he was livestreaming.

FOLLOW US
         