JR East Holds Reduction of Ticket Offices

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Facing a surge in foreign visitors to Japan and seasonal crowds at the start of fiscal periods, JR East has decided to temporarily maintain the current number of its ticket offices, known as 'Midori no Madoguchi.'

JR East has been enhancing its ticketless services, allowing travelers to purchase tickets via the internet and smartphones without visiting station counters or ticket machines. The company had planned to reduce the number of these ticket offices from 440 in 2021 to just 140 by 2025.

However, the increase in tourists and the purchase of season tickets at the fiscal year-end and beginning have led to long waiting times at these counters, prompting complaints from customers.

In response, JR East has put its plans to reduce the number of 'Midori no Madoguchi' on hold, maintaining them at 209 stations for the time being.

Additionally, in locations where ticket offices have already been closed but the selling equipment remains, JR East plans to set up temporary counters during peak times.

Meanwhile, for foreign visitors, JR East plans to continue expanding its ticketless services, including a new feature starting next spring that allows travelers to issue and charge Suica cards via a smartphone app before entering Japan.

Source: TBS