Emperor Awards Grand Cordon at Spring Conferment Ceremony

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - The "Spring Conferment" ceremony for the Grand Cordon was held at the Imperial Palace, where His Majesty the Emperor personally handed medals to the recipients.

The ceremony took place in the "Matsu no Ma" (Pine Room) of the Imperial Palace, starting at 10:30 AM on the 9th.

His Majesty the Emperor presented the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirofumi Hirano, who served under the Democratic Party government, and the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure to former Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, among others.

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Naoto Otani, who received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers, spoke on behalf of the thirteen awardees, expressing their gratitude. His Majesty the Emperor acknowledged their contributions, stating, "I deeply appreciate the years of dedicated service you have rendered to the nation and society, and to the people."

