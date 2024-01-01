Society

Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

TOKYO, May 11 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.

The name of the newborn will be disclosed after discussions within the Takamado family.

Princess Ayako married Kei Moriya, an employee of the major shipping company Nippon Yusen, in October 2018. She gave birth to her first son the following year and her second son in 2022.

This is the third grandchild for Princess Hisako.

Source: 日テレNEWS

MORE Society NEWS

Community Volunteers Given 'Fukuoka Points'

Fukuoka City has launched a pilot program starting May 10, rewarding local volunteer activities like crime prevention patrols and clean-up efforts with points. Accumulated points can be redeemed for perks such as free access to public facilities.

'Pop-up Cyclist' Suspect Arrested

A man known for suddenly appearing on his bicycle in front of cars to obstruct traffic, referred to as the "pop-up" cyclist, has been detained along with his signature black suit and sunglasses.

Emperor Awards Grand Cordon at Spring Conferment Ceremony

The "Spring Conferment" ceremony for the Grand Cordon was held at the Imperial Palace, where His Majesty the Emperor personally handed medals to the recipients.

POPULAR NEWS

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

FOLLOW US
         