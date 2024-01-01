Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

TOKYO, May 11 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.

The name of the newborn will be disclosed after discussions within the Takamado family.

Princess Ayako married Kei Moriya, an employee of the major shipping company Nippon Yusen, in October 2018. She gave birth to her first son the following year and her second son in 2022.

This is the third grandchild for Princess Hisako.

Source: 日テレNEWS