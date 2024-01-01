TOKYO, May 23 (News On Japan) - On May 22, 'New Matcha Day,' reporters headed to Asakusa and found a long line of foreign tourists! Their order of choice? "Number Seven." What exactly is this popular item?

In Asakusa, a long queue had formed at a traditional tea shop. May 22 is known as "New Matcha Day," and this tea specialty store was bustling with foreign visitors. Most of them were ordering one specific item.

The popular item, "Number Seven," is actually a type of matcha ice cream. This shop offers matcha ice cream in seven levels of richness, from Number 1 to Number 7, with Number 7 being the most intense. Foreign customers have dubbed it "Number Seven," and according to the shop, it is the world's strongest matcha ice cream.

One customer commented, "The flavor is refined and delicious. Matcha ice cream in America is too sweet, but this tastes like drinking matcha. It's the best matcha ice cream I've ever had."

Many visitors discovered the shop through TikTok. One tourist said, "I saw it on TikTok and knew I had to come." Social media has made this matcha ice cream a worldwide sensation.

