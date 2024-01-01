News On Japan
Education

Support Facility Allows Minors to Smoke, Drink, and Fire Guns

AICHI, May 25 (News On Japan) - An independent support facility in Aichi Prefecture, where several staff members have been arrested, is in the spotlight for its unusual methods of dealing with troubled children.

Shuichi Yoshikawa, 61, was arrested on May 23 on suspicion of aiding and abetting a violation of the Firearms and Swords Control Law, along with his daughter, Yuki Himuro, 38.

Yoshikawa is suspected of having allowed a 12-year-old boy residing at the independent support facility "Ikijuku" to possess the shotgun over one meter in length in January this year, along with Yuki.

Not only was the boy allowed to hold the gun, but he also fired it from a boat off the coast of Tokoname City. Yuki, who was present, did not stop him and even fired the gun herself.

It is believed that Yuki's husband, Yu Himuro, 46, the representative of "Ikijuku," filmed the incident.

Yu Himuro was already arrested on May 13 on suspicion of employing an 11-year-old resident of "Ikijuku" at his own construction company, Himuro Construction, by making the child operate a hydraulic excavator.

This boarding facility, supporting the independence of children with issues such as truancy, houses around 20 minors and began operations around 2018.

A person familiar with the facility commented: 'There is a lot of freedom regarding wake-up and sleep times, with about 4 people to a room. Kids can be on their phones all day.'

According to the website, the initial fee for joining Ikijuku is over 350,000 yen.

An affiliate of Ikijuku: 'There were instances where smoking and drinking were allowed. Staff members were seen buying cigarettes for the kids.'

There were unusual circumstances where residents smoked and drank alcohol.

Following the recent incident, about 20 children at Ikijuku were transferred to a child consultation center on May 23. However, except for the boy who fired the shotgun, all have since returned to the facility.

Source: 日テレNEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Support Facility Allows Minors to Smoke, Drink, and Fire Guns

An independent support facility in Aichi Prefecture, where several staff members have been arrested, is in the spotlight for its unusual methods of dealing with troubled children.

Super Crazy Kun Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Sexual Assualt

Makoto Nishimoto, a former Miyazaki City councilor who goes by the name Super Crazy Kun, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for forcibly taking a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, into a hotel in Miyazaki City last September and assaulted her by restraining her arms and committing non-consensual intercourse resulting in injury.

NTT Introduces Japan's First Water-Cooling Technology for Data Centers

NTT has unveiled Japan's first technology aimed at improving the power efficiency of data centers, which are known for their high heat generation and substantial power consumption.

Pair of Yubari Melons Sells for $19,000 at Season's First Auction

A pair of premium melons from Yubari City in northern Japan has fetched 3 million yen in the first auction of the year. That's about 19,000 dollars. The luxury fruit is a popular gift in the country. (NHK)

1,000 Facial Recognition Devices to Be Used at Osaka Expo

A new facial recognition system, set to be widely used at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, has been unveiled.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Education NEWS

Sudden School Closure: Students and Parents Left in Limbo

Aichi Central Beauty School announced its closure at the end of this month during an emergency parents' meeting on May 9th.

Yokohama Board of Education Apologizes for Filling Court Seats with Staff

The Yokohama Board of Education has issued an apology for filling courtroom seats with staff during a trial involving a teacher accused of sexual crimes, preventing the general public from attending.

Public High Schools in Osaka Struggle as Private Schools Become Tuition-Free

The complete tuition-free policy for private high schools in Osaka Prefecture is causing significant disruptions to public schools which are facing severe enrollment shortages, prompting them to adopt survival strategies.

Tokyo University Students Protest Against Israel, Call for Palestinian Liberation

A protest was held at the University of Tokyo on Thursday, coinciding with "Nakba Day" on May 15, with about 500 students advocating for Palestinian liberation and condemning Israel's actions as "massacres."

University of Tokyo Considering Tuition Hike to 642,960 Yen Annually

The University of Tokyo is considering raising its tuition fees, according to sources familiar with the matter. The potential increase could see tuition rise by as much as 100,000 yen.

Exploring the Benefits of Peer Teaching and Collaboration with Us

There are many different ways to educate students. Teachers and professors try to look for the best approaches to encourage students to study effectively and be involved in classroom activities.

Waseda University Entrance Exam: Male Student Sends Questions Externally Using Smart Glasses

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to file charges against a male student who allegedly used glasses equipped with a camera to capture and leak exam questions during Waseda University's entrance examination.

Overtime Pay for Teachers to Be Raised for First Time in Half a Century

An advisory body of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology has recommended increasing the "adjustment amount" paid to public school teachers in place of overtime pay from the current 4% of their monthly salary to over 10%.