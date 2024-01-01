FUKUOKA, May 27 (News On Japan) - Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on May 19 for an attempted robbery at the Lalaport Fukuoka shopping facility in Fukuoka City's Hakata Ward.

The boys, a junior high school student from Fukuoka City's Hakata Ward and a high school student from Sasaguri Town in Fukuoka Prefecture, are both 15 years old.

According to the police, around 7 p.m. on May 19, the two boys allegedly threatened four junior high school boys with a knife-like object at Lalaport Fukuoka, saying, 'I'll cut your throat,' and 'Do you have money?' They also kicked the boys in an attempt to rob them.

Fortunately, a security guard arrived at the scene in time, preventing any theft or injuries to the four junior high school boys.

Footage from security cameras and other evidence led to the identification of the two boys. The junior high school boy turned himself in to the police two days after the incident. The high school boy was arrested early Sunday morning (May 26).

The police have not disclosed whether the two boys have admitted to the charges.

Source: FBS