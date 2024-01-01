CHIBA, May 29 (News On Japan) - Kabosu, a Shiba Inu who captured the hearts of millions, passed away on the morning of the 24th at around 7:50 AM. Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, shared her final moments, saying, 'I kept stroking her and talking to her until she eventually stopped moving.'

Kabosu, an 18-year-old female dog from Chiba Prefecture, was known for her incredible journey from being a rescued dog to an internet sensation. Over 250 fans attended the farewell ceremony, including many from overseas.

Sato expressed her surprise at the turnout, stating, 'I was astonished by the long lines. Many people came from abroad, including Taiwan and South Korea.'

Several international media outlets also covered the event. Kabosu's life took a dramatic turn when a photo of her posted on Sato's blog became the face of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Additionally, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last year, posted an image of Kabosu, temporarily changing Twitter's logo from the blue bird to Kabosu.

Reflecting on this moment, Sato realized the immense power of the internet. She pondered, 'I think Kabosu had a mission that I could never have imagined.'

What legacy did the world's most famous Shiba Inu leave behind?

Sato shared, 'Through Kabosu, I've made many friends worldwide and received support from many kind-hearted people. I've built human connections through her.'

While Kabosu's fame brought Sato a network of friends, it also attracted numerous offers from companies looking to profit from Kabosu's image. Three years ago, to combat this exploitation, Sato used digital technology to create tamper-proof images of Kabosu and auctioned them for charity, raising over 500 million yen. The proceeds, after expenses, were donated entirely to children's rights organizations both domestically and internationally.

In her message regarding Kabosu's passing, Sato said, 'We've received reports that new school buildings and dormitories have been constructed in Vietnam, Iraq, and South Sudan, and the children there are smiling happily. By adopting rescue dogs like Kabosu, such miracles can happen, and this is the message I want to convey.'

Source: ANN