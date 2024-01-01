TOKYO, May 30 (News On Japan) - While there will be sunshine across Japan during the day, rain is expected from the evening onwards on the Pacific side from Kanto to Kinki. Tomorrow, Typhoon No. 1 will move towards the Izu Islands, potentially bringing heavy rain to the Kanto region.

Today, rain is expected in parts of Hokkaido, but from Tohoku to Kyushu, there will be plenty of sunshine, especially in the morning. In the afternoon, clouds will spread across various areas. Southern Kinki may see rain from the evening, while rain is expected in central Kinki, Tokai, and southern Kanto from nighttime.

Tomorrow, as Typhoon No. 1 moves north, the approaching typhoon will bring stormy weather to the Izu Islands. The Kanto region is also expected to experience strong rain in the morning.

Winds will strengthen along the coasts of Ibaraki and Chiba Prefectures, though strong winds are not expected in inland areas such as central Tokyo.

By tomorrow afternoon, the significant rain clouds will move offshore to the east, but some areas will still experience rain.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, although there might be scattered showers in the Pacific regions of Kanto and Tohoku. On Sunday and Monday, a low-pressure system with cold air will approach, bringing the possibility of localized heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kanto, Tohoku, and Hokuriku regions.

Source: TBS