Families of Ikeda School Victims Create Media Guide

OSAKA, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - Families of the victims of the Osaka Kyoiku University Ikeda Elementary School stabbing incident 23 years ago have compiled a guide for crime victims on how to handle media interviews.

This initiative was announced during a press conference held by the families of the eight children who were killed in the 2001 incident at Osaka Kyoiku University Ikeda Elementary School. The guide emphasizes that it is the victim's right to decide whether or not to accept media interviews, and it outlines the rights guaranteed to them.

The families, who faced significant media pressure, also recognized the benefits of communicating their message to a wider audience. They hope that more people will understand the pros and cons of engaging with the media.

Chie Sakai, who lost her 7-year-old daughter Maki, stated, '(Victims and their families) should know that with the right information, they can make decisions for themselves.'

The guide will be distributed to victims and their families through support organizations.

