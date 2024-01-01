News On Japan
Education

Language School Official Arrested for Assisting Chinese Woman’s Illegal Entry

KYOTO, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - A Japanese language school official has been arrested on suspicion of aiding the illegal entry of a Chinese woman by using forged documents to issue a student visa.

Zhou Jiwei, a 45-year-old Chinese national, and Yu Ling, the 39-year-old administrative director of a Japanese language school, are accused of creating false resumes and other documents submitted to immigration authorities from last year through this year to assist the illegal entry of a 35-year-old Chinese woman.

According to the police, Zhou is believed to have forged the documents, and Yu, who was responsible for recruiting students at the language school, is suspected of knowingly submitting the falsified paperwork to immigration authorities.

The two reportedly received an intermediary fee of around 1.2 million yen, though they deny the charges.

The woman who was aided in her entry has also been indicted for illegally working at a men’s esthetic salon in Kyoto.

Source: KTV NEWS

