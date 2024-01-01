TOKYO, Jun 01 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police have arrested a YouTuber for obstructing business operations by causing disturbances in a yakiniku restaurant while livestreaming.

The suspect, identified as Seiji Ohara, known by his YouTuber alias 'Shin-yaccho,' was arrested and sent to prosecutors on charges of forcible obstruction of business.

In August 2023, Ohara got into an altercation with a group of four acquaintances outside a yakiniku restaurant. Pursuing them into the restaurant, he allegedly caused disruptions while livestreaming, including stepping onto tables with his shoes on and spitting out alcohol onto the tables.

During the investigation, Ohara admitted to the allegations, stating, 'I got carried away because I drank too much.'

Source: テレ東BIZ