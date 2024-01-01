News On Japan
Jobless Reincarnation II Episode 21: 'Magic Circle of the Sixth Floor' Preview

Jun 08 (News On Japan) - In the latest episode of 'Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go To Another World『無職転生Ⅱ』,' Rudeus Greyrat and his companions venture into a perilous dungeon known for its intricate traps and powerful guardians.

As they descend to the sixth floor, they encounter a mysterious magic circle with ancient runes that hint at a long-forgotten power. The group must decipher the magic circle's secrets while fending off relentless attacks from dungeon creatures. Tensions rise as they face their toughest challenges yet, testing their skills, teamwork, and resolve.

Previously: Jobless Reincarnation II Episode 20 'Entering the Labyrinth' Preview

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル

