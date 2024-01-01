Shiga, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - The 'Ninja Certification' exam was held on June 16 in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.

A total of 124 participants from across Japan gathered to take the written test, which was divided into three levels and covered topics such as history and ninjutsu.

In the beginner level, participants could earn additional points for cosplaying as a ninja and for shuriken throwing.

One participant said, "I studied properly, so I think I passed." Another mentioned, "It was so difficult that I almost cried."

Successful candidates received a scroll as a certificate and were recognized as Koka ninjas.

