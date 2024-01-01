News On Japan
Society

'Don Juan' Inheritance Sparks Legal Battle

Wakayama, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A high-profile legal battle over a 13 billion yen inheritance is set to reach a verdict. The case involves a handwritten note allegedly penned by the late businessman, Kosuke Nozaki, known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' declaring that his entire estate be donated to Tanabe City. Nozaki passed away at 77, leaving behind a vast fortune and controversy.

The dispute arose after Nozaki's former wife, Saki Sudo, 55 years his junior, was arrested and charged in connection with his death. While the criminal trial is yet to commence, another courtroom drama concerning his substantial inheritance is nearing its conclusion.

Nozaki, who made his wealth through various ventures including lending and liquor distribution, was known for keeping large sums of cash and precious metals at his home. In 2016, he published an autobiography boasting of relationships with 4,000 women and spending 3 billion yen. His flamboyant lifestyle was often marred by trouble; in the two years preceding his death, he was twice a victim of theft, losing substantial amounts of cash and valuables.

In a shocking development in 2018, Nozaki married Sudo, a model 55 years younger. Just three and a half months later, Nozaki was found dead in his home, the cause determined to be acute stimulant intoxication. Three years later, Sudo was arrested and charged with his murder.

Amidst these events, a separate court case concerning Nozaki's will has captured public attention. The contested will, written on an A4-sized paper in red ink, states his entire fortune should be donated to Tanabe City. The city's administration has initiated procedures to claim the inheritance for the benefit of its citizens, but Nozaki's relatives contest the will's validity.

In April 2020, Nozaki's family filed a lawsuit against the executor of the will, arguing the document is a forgery. They claim there is no plausible reason Nozaki would donate his entire estate to the city. Handwriting analysis has become a crucial point of contention, with the family presenting evidence suggesting the handwriting does not match Nozaki's.

Conversely, Tanabe City's legal team argues that the handwriting on the will matches samples of Nozaki's writing from business documents. Both sides have presented detailed handwriting analyses to support their claims, making the will's authenticity the central issue in the case.

Legal experts suggest that the court's decision will hinge on the scientific validity of the handwriting analyses. The contested inheritance, amounting to about 2% of Tanabe City's annual budget, has significant implications for the community.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'It's Not a Show': Yasaka Shrine Chief Opposes Premium Seats at Gion Festival

A controversy has erupted over the sale of high-priced premium seats at the Gion Festival. Yasaka Shrine's chief priest has expressed concern over the decision to sell premium seats for 150,000 yen each, stating, "This is not a show."

Poster Crisis in Tokyo Election

The Tokyo gubernatorial election was officially announced on June 20th, with a record 56 candidates running. However, the allocated poster spaces only accommodate 48 candidates, leaving some without a place to display their posters. As a workaround, clear file folders are being used, causing confusion at polling sites.

63-Leaf Clover Recognized by Guinness World Records

A rare 63-leaf clover, cultivated in the garden of Takaharu Watanabe in Nasushiobara City, Tochigi Prefecture, has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records this month.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

'Don Juan' Inheritance Sparks Legal Battle

A high-profile legal battle over a 13 billion yen inheritance is set to reach a verdict. The case involves a handwritten note allegedly penned by the late businessman, Kosuke Nozaki, known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' declaring that his entire estate be donated to Tanabe City. Nozaki passed away at 77, leaving behind a vast fortune and controversy.

Kyoto Hotel Refuses Israeli Guest, Citing Military Connection

A hotel in Kyoto refused to accommodate an Israeli man, unilaterally identifying him as a member of the military. The city issued administrative guidance to the hotel on June 20, citing potential violations of the Hotel Business Law.

Stream Train Driver Blows Over Alcohol Limit, Twice

A steam locomotive (SL) driver at Mooka Railway was found to have exceeded the alcohol limit twice during pre-operation checks but continued to operate the train. The incident came to light following an internal whistleblower's report.

Life Sentence Upheld for Ex-Nurse in Patient Murder Case

The Tokyo High Court upheld the life sentence for a former nurse accused of killing three elderly patients by mixing disinfectant into their IV drips at the former Oguchi Hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture. The verdict was delivered on June 19, confirming the initial ruling by the Yokohama District Court in 2021.

Osaka Police Use Mirrors to Prevent Escalator Voyeurism

As temperatures rise and more skin is exposed, the incidence of voyeurism tends to increase. To combat this, the Osaka Prefectural Police have devised an innovative strategy using a simple yet effective tool -- mirrors.

Wedding Gift Worries as New Currency Release Approaches

With the new currency release drawing near, unexpected issues are emerging. This month, known as the season of June brides, sees many weddings, but there are growing concerns over the difficulty in obtaining crisp banknotes for wedding gifts.

Husband Found Dead, Wife Suspected of Bloody Attack with Golf Club

In a tragic incident in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, a man was found dead, with his wife suspected of attacking him with a golf club. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the details of the incident, which is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Filipino Man Rescues 6-Year-Old from Sea

A 6-year-old boy enjoying a fishing trip with his father at Hakozaki Wharf in Fukuoka City slipped and fell into the sea when his father briefly looked away.