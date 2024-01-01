Wakayama, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A high-profile legal battle over a 13 billion yen inheritance is set to reach a verdict. The case involves a handwritten note allegedly penned by the late businessman, Kosuke Nozaki, known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' declaring that his entire estate be donated to Tanabe City. Nozaki passed away at 77, leaving behind a vast fortune and controversy.

The dispute arose after Nozaki's former wife, Saki Sudo, 55 years his junior, was arrested and charged in connection with his death. While the criminal trial is yet to commence, another courtroom drama concerning his substantial inheritance is nearing its conclusion.

Nozaki, who made his wealth through various ventures including lending and liquor distribution, was known for keeping large sums of cash and precious metals at his home. In 2016, he published an autobiography boasting of relationships with 4,000 women and spending 3 billion yen. His flamboyant lifestyle was often marred by trouble; in the two years preceding his death, he was twice a victim of theft, losing substantial amounts of cash and valuables.

In a shocking development in 2018, Nozaki married Sudo, a model 55 years younger. Just three and a half months later, Nozaki was found dead in his home, the cause determined to be acute stimulant intoxication. Three years later, Sudo was arrested and charged with his murder.

Amidst these events, a separate court case concerning Nozaki's will has captured public attention. The contested will, written on an A4-sized paper in red ink, states his entire fortune should be donated to Tanabe City. The city's administration has initiated procedures to claim the inheritance for the benefit of its citizens, but Nozaki's relatives contest the will's validity.

In April 2020, Nozaki's family filed a lawsuit against the executor of the will, arguing the document is a forgery. They claim there is no plausible reason Nozaki would donate his entire estate to the city. Handwriting analysis has become a crucial point of contention, with the family presenting evidence suggesting the handwriting does not match Nozaki's.

Conversely, Tanabe City's legal team argues that the handwriting on the will matches samples of Nozaki's writing from business documents. Both sides have presented detailed handwriting analyses to support their claims, making the will's authenticity the central issue in the case.

Legal experts suggest that the court's decision will hinge on the scientific validity of the handwriting analyses. The contested inheritance, amounting to about 2% of Tanabe City's annual budget, has significant implications for the community.

