SHIZUOKA, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - In response to a surge in foreign tourists taking risks from Fujisan Yume-no-Ohashi to snap the iconic mountain, new safety measures have been implemented including a 1.8-meter-high fence along a 400-meter stretch of the median strip.

Fujisan Yume-no-Ohashi, located in Fujishi, Shizuoka Prefecture, saw an influx of foreign tourists on June 23rd despite the cloudy weather.

A tourist from China remarked, "I came here just to see Fujisan, but unfortunately, I wasn't lucky with the weather."

The main attraction for these tourists is the breathtaking view of Fujisan from the bridge. Photos and videos taken from under the bridge, with the stairs in the frame, have gone viral on social media, creating the illusion of climbing Fujisan and drawing crowds of foreigners. However, this popularity has led to new problems.

On June 20th, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism installed a 1.8-meter-high fence along a 400-meter stretch of the median strip. This measure was taken in response to repeated incidents of tourists crossing the road and taking photos on the median, posing significant safety risks.

Fujisan Yume-no-Ohashi is a single-lane national highway, and its wide road width and median strip have made it prone to unruly behavior.

A tourist from South Korea commented, "It's natural for people to come to famous tourist spots, but when it becomes this dangerous, a fence is necessary."

Thanks to the fence, no one attempted to enter the median strip during our visit. However, some tourists still engaged in dangerous behavior, such as stepping onto the roadway for photos or sitting on the pedestrian barriers to take pictures.

Local residents have expressed their concerns, with one saying, "You can take beautiful photos without crossing over."

Black Curtain with Smartphone-sized Holes at Convenience Store

Another measure to curb nuisance behavior related to Fujisan viewing has been implemented in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture. A black curtain was installed across from a convenience store to prevent dangerous crossings and littering by foreign tourists aiming to photograph Fujisan over the store.

A month after the curtain was put up, its effectiveness is being questioned. Although the curtain blocks most of the view, small holes have been poked through, seemingly by fingers, and larger holes have appeared.

A security guard noted, "This hole wasn't here two days ago. There were some small holes, but this large one is new. I was surprised to find it this morning; it's big enough to fit a smartphone."

Despite additional measures, such as QR codes directing tourists to other photo spots, the town has not been able to completely eradicate nuisance behavior.

The security guard added, "Even when we say 'No,' they just say 'Sorry, sorry,' and it ends there. I think the nuisance behavior has decreased, but not significantly."

