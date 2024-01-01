News On Japan
Society

Empress Masako Stuns with UK-Inspired Outfits

LONDON, Jun 28 (News On Japan) - Currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom, the attire of Empress Masako has garnered significant attention. Upon arrival at the UK airport, Empress Masako was seen in a bright blue suit, matching the Emperor's tie, creating a coordinated look. Later, at the welcoming ceremony, she wore the same white outfit as Queen Camilla, adorned with lace on her hat and coat.

During the floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, she was also in white, and for the banquet, she donned a formal robe décolleté.

Hiroko Makishima, Imperial Household Agency Commentator, explains, "It seems she chose colors appropriate for the host country. The 'bright blue' she wore might have been inspired by the pale blue symbolizing the British porcelain manufacturer Wedgwood, beloved by the British Royal Family."

According to the Japanese Embassy in the UK, white is considered a happy color in the UK. The all-lace white outfit at the welcoming ceremony was particularly elegant.

Empress Masako's wardrobe also highlights her skill in rewearing outfits.

A polka-dot jacket worn in 2002 during a retreat in Nasu and in 2020 during official duties related to education, and a blue suit worn on her 32nd birthday in 1995 and again at a fisheries-related ceremony in 2022 are notable examples.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
