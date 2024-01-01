Battle Over Ashes of Aum Leader: Daughter’s Plea to Mourn

TOKYO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - The second daughter of Shoko Asahara, the former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, appeared in court to request the handover of his ashes, expressing her desire to mourn his death as a daughter.

Shoko Asahara, born Chizuo Matsumoto, was executed at the age of 63. His daughter has filed a lawsuit demanding the government hand over his remains.

The Tokyo District Court ruled in favor of the daughter, ordering the handover, but the government appealed the decision.

During the appeals hearing at the Tokyo High Court, the daughter emotionally stated, "As his daughter, I want to take his remains and mourn his death. I do not want anyone to use my father anymore."

Conversely, the government argued that if the ashes were handed over to the cult, it could pose a significant threat to public safety and social order.

Source: ANN