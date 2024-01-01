Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

KANAGAWA, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

At around 5:15 p.m. on the 2nd of July, a man in his 50s living in the apartment called 110.

Man in his 50s (caller): "I have something to talk about, so please come."

When the police arrived, they found the bodies of three infants in the room.

Some of the bodies were skeletonized, suggesting they had been dead for several years. The police have not yet determined their genders or ages.

The police are questioning the man who called and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the infants' deaths.

According to investigators, the man stated:

Man in his 50s: "My wife, who died a few years ago, kept them."

The man's wife has already passed away, and it is unknown if she was the mother of the infants found.

According to nearby residents:

Resident in their 80s: "There was a father, two sons, and a daughter living there. None of the neighbors had any interactions with them."

The police are investigating the possibility of abandonment of corpses or murder.

Source: ANN