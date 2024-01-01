News On Japan
Society

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

KANAGAWA, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

At around 5:15 p.m. on the 2nd of July, a man in his 50s living in the apartment called 110.

Man in his 50s (caller): "I have something to talk about, so please come."

When the police arrived, they found the bodies of three infants in the room.

Some of the bodies were skeletonized, suggesting they had been dead for several years. The police have not yet determined their genders or ages.

The police are questioning the man who called and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the infants' deaths.

According to investigators, the man stated:

Man in his 50s: "My wife, who died a few years ago, kept them."

The man's wife has already passed away, and it is unknown if she was the mother of the infants found.

According to nearby residents:

Resident in their 80s: "There was a father, two sons, and a daughter living there. None of the neighbors had any interactions with them."

The police are investigating the possibility of abandonment of corpses or murder.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Staging Own Death

A man accused of killing a university student by injecting alcohol in a hotel room in Hiroshima Prefecture to fraudulently claim over 600 million yen in life insurance has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. The prosecution argued that the man disguised the victim as himself to receive the insurance payout.

Three Years Since the Coup: Japanese National Detained in Myanmar Over Rice Prices

It has been three years since Myanmar experienced a military coup. Although not a major tourist destination for Japanese citizens, over 300 Japanese companies have established operations in Myanmar.

MORE Society NEWS

Officer Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Police Box

A Tokyo Metropolitan Police inspector from the Yoyogi Police Station was arrested for assaulting a woman in her 20s during questioning at a police box.

Asahikawa Suspect Filmed High School Girl Sitting on Bridge Before Fatal Fall

In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, two suspects, a 21-year-old woman and a teenage girl, have been arrested for allegedly pushing a high school girl off a bridge, resulting in her death. The woman, identified as Riko Uchida, filmed the high school girl sitting on the bridge railing with her smartphone, new evidence reveals.

Toothbrush Murder: 17-Year Sentence Handed Down in Aomori

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing a hospitalized patient by stabbing him with a toothbrush.

Battle Over Ashes of Aum Leader: Daughter’s Plea to Mourn

The second daughter of Shoko Asahara, the former leader of Aum Shinrikyo, appeared in court to request the handover of his ashes, expressing her desire to mourn his death as a daughter.

'Drift Master' Collared in Kanagawa

A 30-year-old man known as the 'Drift Master' has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly engaging in drift driving late at night.

Suspects Re-arrested for Copper Wire Theft at Gunma Solar Plant

Two Cambodian men previously arrested on suspicion of stealing copper wire from a solar power plant in Gunma Prefecture have been re-arrested for allegedly stealing approximately 7,000 meters of copper wire from another solar power plant in Fujioka City, Gunma Prefecture.

Student Disguises Himself to Enter Women's Change Room

A 20-year-old university student was caught in the act of sneaking into the women's changing room at a public bathhouse in Tama City, Tokyo, while disguised as a woman.