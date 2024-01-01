Kagawa's Square Watermelons Attract Global Attention

KAGAWA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - The shipment of the uniquely shaped square watermelons, a specialty of Zentsuji City in Kagawa Prefecture, has begun again this year, gaining popularity overseas.

These "square watermelons," resembling dice, have been cultivated in the Fudeoka district of Zentsuji City for about 50 years and are in high demand as ornamental items.

Around 200 of these watermelons were gathered at the collection site in the morning, inspected for any damage, then carefully sealed and packed into boxes. Although the shipment was delayed by about a week this year due to rain and wind during the growing period, the quality is reportedly excellent.

Toshiyuki Yamashita, Chairman of the Watermelon Division of JA Kagawa Zentsuji:

'Seeing them should make you feel the refreshing sense of summer.'

On the 3rd, local elementary school students visited for a tour, and a German television station and an American YouTuber also came to cover the event.

American YouTuber John Doe:

'The shape is so intriguing and stands out. It's exciting to hold a real square watermelon that looks like it came straight out of a game.'

The square watermelons, which have garnered attention from overseas, are expected to be shipped in a volume of about 400, similar to the average year, until mid-July.

Source: 日テレNEWS