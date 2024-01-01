News On Japan
Food

Kagawa's Square Watermelons Attract Global Attention

KAGAWA, Jul 05 (News On Japan) - The shipment of the uniquely shaped square watermelons, a specialty of Zentsuji City in Kagawa Prefecture, has begun again this year, gaining popularity overseas.

These "square watermelons," resembling dice, have been cultivated in the Fudeoka district of Zentsuji City for about 50 years and are in high demand as ornamental items.

Around 200 of these watermelons were gathered at the collection site in the morning, inspected for any damage, then carefully sealed and packed into boxes. Although the shipment was delayed by about a week this year due to rain and wind during the growing period, the quality is reportedly excellent.

Toshiyuki Yamashita, Chairman of the Watermelon Division of JA Kagawa Zentsuji:

'Seeing them should make you feel the refreshing sense of summer.'

On the 3rd, local elementary school students visited for a tour, and a German television station and an American YouTuber also came to cover the event.

American YouTuber John Doe:

'The shape is so intriguing and stands out. It's exciting to hold a real square watermelon that looks like it came straight out of a game.'

The square watermelons, which have garnered attention from overseas, are expected to be shipped in a volume of about 400, similar to the average year, until mid-July.

Source: 日テレNEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Collectors Fight for Rare 'AA' Banknotes

Japan's new banknotes, which began widespread circulation on July 4th, have sparked a frenzy among collectors and the general public alike. At the Mitsubishi UFJ Bank's main branch in Marunouchi, Tokyo, many people lined up to exchange their old bills for the new ones on the second day of issuance.

Is Japan's Tap Water Safe? The Unavoidable Challenges of PFAS

The Japanese government has requested all water utility companies to report the results of water quality tests by the end of September regarding the organic fluorine compound "PFAS." But what exactly is PFAS, and is Japan's tap water safe? Based on interviews with Koji Harada, an associate professor at Kyoto University, we delve into the topic.

Japan Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Forced Sterilizations

Japan's Supreme Court has ruled for the first time that the country's defunct Eugenic Protection Law, which forced people with impairments to undergo sterilization surgery, is unconstitutional. (NHK)

Three Baby Corpses Discovered in Apartment, Deceased Wife Suspected

Three infant bodies were found in a man's apartment in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, after he called the police stating, "I have something to talk about."

Explosion Site at Expo Opened to Media

The site of the methane gas explosion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue was opened to the media on Tuesday, revealing the area where the explosion occurred during restroom construction in March this year, when a spark from welding ignited flammable gas. It was found that methane gas had accumulated underground.

MORE Food NEWS

