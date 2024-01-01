600,000 yen in Support for Women Relocating After Marriage?

TOKYO, Aug 30 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is considering the introduction of a new scheme that would provide up to 600,000 yen to women who relocate from the 23 wards of Tokyo to regional areas after getting married.

The initiative, referred to as “relocation marriage,” aims to correct the overconcentration of population in Tokyo. The financial support would not require the women to be employed or start a business in the relocation area.

However, limiting the support to women may spark debate, as criticisms have already surfaced on social media. Additionally, some within the government have raised concerns that the proposal contradicts previous discussions on promoting women’s active participation in society.

Source: ANN