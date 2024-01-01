Ex-Wife of 'Don Juan of Kishu' Sentenced to 3.5 Years Prison

Wakayama, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - The former wife of the wealthy businessman known as the 'Don Juan of Kishu,' who is accused of murdering him, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for defrauding another man out of a large sum of money.

According to the court ruling handed down Monday by the Wakayama District Court, Sudo Saki, 28, was found guilty of defrauding a 61-year-old man from Sapporo on three occasions over the past nine years. She falsely claimed the money, totaling approximately 29.8 million yen, was needed for "overseas study preparations."

During the trial, Sudo argued that the victim was aware of the deception and gave her the money to take advantage of her physically. She denied the charges of fraud, challenging the court's findings.

However, in today's ruling, the Wakayama District Court recognized the fraud charge, stating, "While it is conceivable that the victim may have been motivated by a desire to win the favor of a young woman, the act of exploiting such feelings to fraudulently obtain a large amount of money is malicious." As a result, the court sentenced Sudo to three years and six months in prison.

Sudo is also accused of murdering her husband, the wealthy businessman Yukisuke Nozaki, who was 77 years old at the time of his death. Her first trial for the murder charge is scheduled to begin on September 12th.

Source: TBS