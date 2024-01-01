Tons of Kujo Negi Stolen from Kyoto Farms

KYOTO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - Approximately 860 kilograms of Kujo negi, a traditional Kyoto vegetable, have been stolen from the fields of Kuse, Kyoto Prefecture, as police investigate a string of leek thefts in the surrounding area.

On September 2nd, at around 2:00 p.m., a company that owns a farm in Kuse reported to the police that the leeks under their management had been stolen.

The stolen vegetables amounted to roughly 860 kilograms of Kujo negi, which is highly prized in Kyoto cuisine. The theft was discovered by a contractor who had been tasked with harvesting the leeks.

According to the contractor, when they worked on the farm on August 25th, nothing seemed amiss, leading the police to believe the theft occurred sometime between then and September 2nd.

The contractor, who noticed the theft, commented, “They seem to be experienced, probably working as a group to harvest in a short time. Kujo negi doesn’t grow back quickly, so I hope they are caught soon.”

Since the beginning of this year, there have been several cases of Kujo negi theft in the area, with losses totaling over 3 tons and exceeding 2 million yen. The police are treating these incidents as theft and are continuing their investigation.

Source: YOMIURI