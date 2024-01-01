University of Tokyo to Increase Tuition by 20%

News On Japan
TOKYO, Sep 11 (News On Japan) - University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii revealed that the university is finalizing plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by 20%, starting with students entering next academic year.

According to the revised proposal presented by President Fujii on the 10th, the current tuition fee of 535,800 yen for undergraduates will be increased by 20% to 642,960 yen for new students next year.

As for the master's program, tuition will also be increased by 20% for students enrolling in 2029, while fees for doctoral programs will remain unchanged.

The estimated additional revenue of approximately 400 million yen per year from the revision will be used to improve the learning environment, including upgrades to facilities and the expansion of academic resources, with the aim of making the university more attractive to prospective students from around the world.

Additionally, the revision includes enhanced financial support measures, such as expanded tuition waivers for eligible students.

The proposal will be discussed in internal meetings, with a formal decision expected as early as this month.

Source: ANN

