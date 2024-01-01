News On Japan
Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

TOKYO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.

Across Japan, 70 locations experienced extreme heat, with Kumamoto recording a September high of 37.9°C.

Traditional festivals, such as Shibuya's mikoshi parade and Kawasaki's Okinawa-themed event, also took place in the unseasonable heat, with participants relying on hydration and cooling treats like shaved ice. Many event attendees noted that the heat felt hotter than in Okinawa, despite it being mid-September.

Japan's Elderly Hit Record High

Japanese government data show the number of senior citizens in the country and the size of its elderly working population have both hit all-time highs. (NHK)

Tokyo Plans To Build World's Largest Fountain In Odaiba

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to construct a 150-meter-high, 250-meter-wide fountain in Odaiba Seaside Park, inspired by the Somei Yoshino, the city's official flower.

Relief on way amid Japan's rice shortage as new harvest starts

Farmers in Japan's rice-producing regions have started harvesting and shipping this year's crop, helping to ease a nationwide shortage. (NHK)

Japanese Scientists Win Ig Nobel Prize for Anus Breathing Discovery

In this year's Ig Nobels, Japanese researchers have won an award for discovering that mammals can breathe through their anuses, opening a new pathway for ventilators.

Yakuza Gang Boss Shows Me The Dark Side of Japan

In this video, I meet with Yuyama Shinya, a former Yakuza gang boss who spent over eight years behind bars in Japan. Yuyama shares his experiences as a high-ranking member of the notorious Japanese mob, having been arrested 11 times before leaving the Yakuza in 2012. (Go With Ali)

Pianist Arrested After Disrupting Shinkansen

A man arrested for disruptive behavior on a Shinkansen train claims he was arrested for giving a speech.

Japanese Festival Held in Jakarta

A Japanese festival was held in Jakarta on September 14th to provide participants with an opportunity to experience and deepen their understanding of Japanese culture.

Yabusame Rider Unconscious After Falling From Horse

A man in his 20s is unconscious after falling from a horse during Yabusame practice at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Construction Worker

This is typical work day in Japan for construction work who operates an Excavator construction vehicle. This is her work hours in Japan as well as her morning routine and after work schedule. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

Three Large Dogs Missing in Chiba Return Home

Three large male dogs, including a Doberman, that went missing from a yard in Yotsukaido City, Chiba Prefecture, have been found. All three returned to the yard where they were kept.

Man Crushed to Death by Fallen Tree in Tokyo

A man in his 30s died after being trapped under a fallen ginkgo tree in Hino City, Tokyo.

Imperial Instagram Account to Expand Family Coverage

The Imperial Household Agency's official Instagram account, which launched in April and has 1.79 million followers, mainly features updates about the Emperor and Empress. The agency is now considering expanding its posts to include updates on the Akishino family and other members of the imperial family, according to the Director-General during a press conference.