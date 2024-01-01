Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

TOKYO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.

Across Japan, 70 locations experienced extreme heat, with Kumamoto recording a September high of 37.9°C.

Traditional festivals, such as Shibuya's mikoshi parade and Kawasaki's Okinawa-themed event, also took place in the unseasonable heat, with participants relying on hydration and cooling treats like shaved ice. Many event attendees noted that the heat felt hotter than in Okinawa, despite it being mid-September.